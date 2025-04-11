The Edmonton Oilers have not clinched their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs yet, but it is coming. With a 99.99% chance of making the dance, according to MoneyPuck, it's fair to look ahead. Last year, they made it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Florida Panthers. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's injuries hovering over the regular season, the playoffs can't come soon enough. What are the dream and nightmare scenarios for the Oilers in the playoffs?

The dream scenario is pretty easy for the Oilers. They cruise past the Kings again, upset the Golden Knights, and win the Western Conference. This time, when they get to the Cup Final, they don't go down 3-0 and win their first title since 1990. McDavid and Draisaitl will both have to be amazing again for this to happen. But they will need more than that to win 16 games this spring.

Last year, the Oilers' secondary scoring was huge in their run through the Western Conference. This year, they don't have any non-McDavid/Draisaitl forwards over 60 points. Jeff Skinner has been a disastrous fit, and trade deadline acquisition Trent Frederic has only played one game. Those players will have to shine for the Oilers to win the West.

Another key for the Oilers' playoff run is Stuart Skinner. Last season, he posted a .905 save percentage in the regular season and a .901 mark in the playoffs. This season, his mark is down to .894, with Calvin Pickard posting better numbers in 34 starts. If Skinner can turn it back on in the postseason, they will be much better off.

There have been a lot of trade rumors surrounding Ducks goalie John Gibson. The natural connection is with the Oilers, who need an elite goalie. Skinner can stop those rumors with a great performance.

The Oilers are in a loaded Western Conference

The trade deadline did not have a high quantity of moves, but most of the big names moved to the Western Conference. Mikko Rantanen is back as a member of the Dallas Stars, Brock Nelson is with Colorado, and the Oilers made some moves. But they did not add much scoring to the roster.

The nightmare scenario is that McDavid or Draisaitl is not healthy enough to dominate the Kings in the first round. They missed much of the stretch run, costing them home ice in the first round. In the last three years, the Oilers have beaten the Kings in the first round but had home ice each year. LA has the best home record in the league this year and could finally pull the upset.

The Oilers would be at a significant disadvantage if McDavid or Draisaitl missed any time during the playoffs. The divisional format gives them a tough matchup in the first round and a nearly impossible one in the second. Either they will play the blazing hot St. Louis Blues, the defensively stout Vegas Golden Knights, or the Minnesota Wild.

If the Oilers fall short of the Western Conference Final this year, general manager Stan Bowman will have a big task this offseason. They may need a new goalie and would definitely need an all-new bottom six. But those would take a back seat to Connor McDavid's extension. He has another year at $12.5 million and then could set a new record for an NHL player salary.

The Oilers should make a deep run in the playoffs this year, but the injuries are a concern for fans. While the expectations are high, this team can meet them and came painfully close to doing so last year.