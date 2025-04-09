The NHL playoffs are right around the corner, and some of the best teams in the league are getting ready to make a run at the Stanley Cup. That has been difficult for the Edmonton Oilers, who have been dealing with injuries to both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl recently.

Draisaitl is still out with a lower-body injury, but the Oilers got better news about their other star. McDavid will return to the lineup against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

“Big news developing in Edmonton: Hearing that Connor McDavid will return to the Oilers lineup tonight against St. Louis,” Johnston reported on X, formerly Twitter. “McDavid has been sidelined with injury since March 20.”

