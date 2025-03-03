Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has not played a single game for the defending Western Conference champions this season, but he's been working his way toward a return to the ice and hopes to play at some point in 2024-25.

But will it be with the Oilers?

According to NHL insiders Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers are exploring trade possibilities for Kane, who could cause them salary cap issues if he were to come off Long Term Injured Reserve at some point before the postseason, via the Athletic.

“A run of indifferent play out of the 4 Nations break has only reinforced the need to make a move to reinforce the blue line. That’s top of the agenda for GM Stan Bowman. A move to bring in another forward can’t be ruled out, either — at least assuming the Oilers can find a way to make the numbers work. To that end, Edmonton is currently exploring the market on Evander Kane, who saw a full no-movement clause converted to a 16-team approved trade list late last week and may be ready to come off LTIR before the end of the season. That would cause major cap complications if he remains with the Oilers post-deadline. Lots of moving parts here.”

Kane, who last played 77 games for the Oilers in 2023-24, has scored 326 goals with 291 assists in 930 career games while adding another 26 goals and 17 assists in 76 career playoff games.

Kane, who originally began his NHL career with the Atlanta Thrashers before their relocation to become the second edition of the Winnipeg Jets, will begin his fourth season wearing an Oilers uniform when he returns to the ice – that is, if he's still a member of the club after the trade deadline this Friday afternoon.

He's also played for the Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks.