The Edmonton Oilers entered Thursday night looking for their second straight win on the road, facing the surprising Boston Bruins. Late in the second, the Oilers held a 2-1 lead and were playing well defensively. But then the injury bug struck, hitting Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry.

As the Bruins took a shot on net, Jarry moved side to side to make the glove save. However, he appeared to be bothered and was replaced shortly thereafter by Calvin Pickard. It is yet to be determined what the injury is that caused him to be removed.

Before leaving the game, Jarry had stopped 12 of the 13 shots from Boston.

Edmonton maintained their lead into the third period. That is when the world's best goal-scorer, Connor McDavid, found the back of the net to pad the lead. It was McDavid's 21st of the year, this time scoring shorthanded.

Pickard has thus far filled in admirably for the Oilers' starting goalie. The veteran has stopped all 10 shots he has faced as the Bruins attempt to mount a comeback.

Edmonton entered the 2025-26 season having lost the Stanley Cup Final two straight years. That, of course, created a ton of optimism heading into this season. But so far, things have not gone as planned. Edmondton entered Thursday's game 16-12-6 (38 points), third in the Pacific Division behind the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks.

Meanwhile, the Bruins entered the season without the same high expectations. Yet, they find themselves near the top of the Eastern Conference entering play Thursday.

It remains to be seen how serious the injury is. But with starting goalie Stuart Skinner and Pickard healthy, it's not the worst case scenario.