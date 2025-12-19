The Edmonton Oilers beat the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, but lost a key member of the team. Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry left the game with an injury and has now been placed on injured reserve. Mark Spector of Sportsnet has the full list of roster moves from Edmonton on Friday.

“Edmonton Oilers transactions: Placed on IR: Tristan Jarry (G). Placed on LTIR: Jack Roslovic (F). Recalled from Bakersfield: Connor Ingram (G).”

The Oilers traded for Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins last Friday, hoping to solve their long-standing goalie problem. They gave up defenseman Brett Kulak, previous goalie Stuart Skinner, and a second-round pick for Jarry. And after three wins on a road trip, Jarry is now out for at least seven days.

The injury happened at an odd time for the Oilers' roster moves. A roster freeze takes effect at midnight local time on Friday night, making it more difficult to call up Ingram. Now, they will have Calvin Pickard and Ingram for the rest of this week at least, while Jarry recovers.

Jarry will miss at least three games, which are the last three for the Oilers before the holiday break. They face the red-hot Minnesota Wild to finish the road trip before hosting the Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames. Those are important games, as Edmonton looks to claw back to the top of the Western Conference. Pickard will be trusted despite a poor season so far.

Connor McDavid has dragged the Oilers along in recent weeks. With 22 points in his last eight games, the Edmonton captain is putting together another MVP candidacy. The Oilers' goaltending will be the story of the spring once again, assuming they make the playoffs. But if they don't, this injury could be the reason why.

The Oilers will face the Wild for the first time since the Quinn Hughes trade on Saturday afternoon