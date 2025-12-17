The Edmonton Oilers are facing former teammate Stuart Skinner on Tuesday night. Skinner was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins last week in a rather big trade for both sides. Skinner and Tristan Jarry facing their former teams was a big storyline heading into this contest. However, it was Oilers star Leon Draisaitl who stole the show.

Draisaitl recorded an assist on Connor McDavid's first-period goal on Tuesday night. This assist counted as Draisaitl's 1000th career point, making him the first German player to reach that mark in league history. The Oilers mobbed Draisaitl on the ice following his achievement.

LEON DRAISAITL!!! 1,000 CAREER POINTS FOR NO. 29 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/J36lc7nF2E — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Draisaitl has emerged as one of the best players in the NHL over the last few seasons. He won the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP in 2019-20. In his last seven seasons, the former third-overall pick has scored 100+ points six times.

Article Continues Below

Draisaitl has become a vital reason for Edmonton's recent postseason successes, as well. The Oilers have made both of the two most recent Stanley Cup Finals. And in those postseasons, Draisaitl has scored 21 goals and 64 points in 47 games.

The Oilers are struggling a bit this year. However, Draisaitl is continuing his elite play. The German forward entered Tuesday's game with 17 goals and 43 points in 33 games. He is tied with Colorado Avalanche star Martin Necas for the sixth-most points in the league.

Draisaitl is going to be an important cog for Edmonton over the next several seasons. His milestone on Tuesday night, however, cements his legacy as one of the best of his generation. It will certainly be a treat to see what else he has in store moving forward.