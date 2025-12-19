The most significant risk of the Edmonton Oilers acquiring Tristan Jarry was his injury history. Stuart Skinner was a bit more reliable during his tenure with the Oilers. While making a lateral move, Edmonton also risked Jarry getting injured and being stuck with Calvin Pickard as the starting goaltender. The Oilers' new starting goaltender suffered an injury on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins, and the team's worst nightmare came true with the recent update, according to Mark Spector via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Tristan Jarry is flying home today to be evaluated by doctors. Lower body injury,” Spector reported. “Expect Connor Ingram to be called up – Oilers will have to shuffle the deck a bit to fit him in, however.”

The Oilers can't yet know how severe the injury is, but being flown home for an evaluation is never a good sign. The good news for Oilers fans is that they are reportedly in on Alex Lyon from the Buffalo Sabres as well, which will help boost their goaltending depth.

Calvin Pickard will likely get the start for Edmonton on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild. Edmonton has a light schedule next week with just three games, which means they could roll with Pickard for a while until they sort things out.

Ingram is a former starting goaltender with the Utah Mammoth/Arizona Coyotes, but he missed most of last season and is struggling in the AHL this year. He has a 4.04 goals-against average and a .856 save percentage in 11 games with the Bakersfield Condors. A duo of Ingram and Pickard would be a worst-case scenario after trading Skinner.