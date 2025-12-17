It was a memorable night at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday — and not only because it was Tristan Jarry and Stuart Skinner's first game against their respective former teams.

Edmonton Oilers superstar forward Leon Draisaitl registered four assists in a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, in the process becoming the 103rd National Hockey League player to reach 1,000 points.

LEON DRAISAITL!!! 1,000 CAREER POINTS FOR NO. 29 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/J36lc7nF2E — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

He's also the first German player in NHL history to achieve the milestone.

“A lot of hard work. A lot of people that helped along the way,” Draisaitl said of the achievement, per NHL.com. “These accomplishments, they're always directed at the single player, but there's so many people that play such a big part in that.

“I'm highly aware of the fact that I've got a lot of people in my life over the last couple of years that have just kept everything off my plate and kind of let me do what I do and what I wanted to do. Just super grateful, super thankful, and, of course, a little bit proud.”

It took Draisaitl just 824 regular-season games to reach the mark, and his legend continues to grow as he forms the most dominant one-two punch in hockey alongside Connor McDavid.

“First and foremost, as a player, just a special player. Can't say enough good things,” McDavid said. “I mean, he does it each and every year, both sides of the rink. Really, really special. A special accomplishment. For him to get there so fast, as I said, can't say enough good things.

“And obviously, as a person, he works his tail off. I see it firsthand every day. It's not surprising for him to reach this accomplishment and reach it so quickly with so many great years ahead of him still. That's a great thing.”

Leon Draisaitl continues to dominate for Oilers

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft has been a cornerstone in Edmonton for his entire career. He was a catalyst in the Oilers reaching back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, and although both trips ended in heartbreaking defeat, the 30-year-old is still in his prime.

Draisaitl dominates in both the regular-season and playoffs; he's up to 1,003 points in 824 regular-season contests and 141 in 96 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

As well, he's the fifth-fastest player born outside of North America to reach 1,000 points, behind only Peter Stastny (682 games), Jari Kurri (716 games), Jaromir Jagr (763 games), and Nikita Kucherov (809 games), per NHL.com.

“Yeah, it's pretty amazing. There's some incredible names on there, some names that are absolute legends in our game, in our world. To put myself into that list, yeah, it's special, for sure,” Draisaitl said.

The German's resume speaks for itself, and he's going to be a first ballot Hall of Famer one day. But first, he's laser focused on helping the Oilers get over the hump and bring a championship back to Edmonton for the first time since 1990.

With the milestone behind him, Draisaitl will look to help the Oil continue their surge up the Western Conference in 2025-26 against the Bruins in Boston on Thursday night.