The Buffalo Sabres are about to undergo a slight overhaul with Jarmo Kekalainen in charge. One of the first things on his to-do list will be sorting out the three-goaltender situation, and it seems like the Edmonton Oilers might do some more adding after their Tristan Jarry acquisition.

The Oilers and their fans are eagerly awaiting an injury update after Jarry left the game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. If he is going to be out long-term, their desire to add another goaltender could get even more dire. If they do decide to add another netminder, it looks like Alex Lyon could be the answer, according to Elliotte Friedman via the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

Lyon's trade value may never be higher, as he is now on a four-game winning streak for the red-hot Sabres. He allowed just nine goals over those four games, which includes an overtime-winning performance against the Oilers last Tuesday.

The Oilers could be following in the footsteps of a fellow Western Conference contender. The Colorado Avalanche had some goaltending concerns last season and completely changed the landscape of their team by acquiring Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood. Both of those goaltenders were journeymen who hadn't found a solid home, but are now one of the best duos in the league.

Edmonton could believe that something similar can happen with Jarry and Lyon. If Jarry can't stay healthy, Lyon could give the team some added insurance, but the Oilers would rather he stay healthy and the duo work in tandem.