Amid Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant's 18th NBA season, the future Hall of Fame forward is receiving his flowers as the best scorer in NBA history from Marcus Morris. While Durant says he's mastered the game thus far, save him from comparisons as he's focused on adding to his legacy in his first season with the Rockets. For Morris, who played his last NBA season with the Cleveland Cavs in 2023-24, Kevin is the best he's ever seen.

Morris took on the question of whether Durant is the NBA's best scorer ever, alongside his brother, Markieff Morris, on the brothers' Morris Code Show.

“I think he’s the best scorer in NBA history. Me, personally. My thoughts on the game: he's the best in NBA history,” Morris said. “There's no other player that was 6-11 that was getting off the dribble like that. 7-foot. Hang dribble and longevity, none of them scored like KD. Even though they're like Jordan was Jordan, he had the fadeaway.

“KD was the first of his kind to actually see a guy that tall really scoring the ball at a high a** level. From day one, since he stepped into the league,” Morris concluded.

Durant, a 15-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, and two-time Finals MVP, hasn't shown any signs of slowing down in 2025-26. He's averaging 25.1 points on an efficient 51.3% shooting, including 42% from deep. Then, after Durant recently reached 31,000 career points in December, former teammate and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins also labeled KD the greatest scorer in NBA history.

Rockets' Kevin Durant says he's ‘mastered the game'

Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant doesn't call himself the best scorer in NBA history, but he also didn't hold back in a conversation about his legacy. At this stage in his career, Durant, 37, is only focused on pursuing a championship in his first season with the Rockets, he said, alongside his teammate, Fred VanVleet, per Unguarded.

“I feel like I’ve mastered the game and that should be the only goal for every player,” Durant said. “I don’t give a f*** about Magic Johnson or Larry Bird, what they’ve done in comparison to me. The standard that they set, I want to reach that. As far as longevity, relevance, impact on the game, impact on the city. Championships, I want that too.”

Durant reveals his mindset shifted after winning his first championship with the Golden State Warriors.

“When we won the first one, and I realized none of that s*** mattered. Like, why am I comparing myself to another man? I should be playing against myself,” Durant said. “In my life in general, I’m not comparing myself to no human being in anything that I do.”

Durant and the Rockets will face the Nuggets on Saturday.