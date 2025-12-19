As St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan is a popular name in the trade market for the MLB, one team that could be in the mix for him is the Cleveland Guardians. Though there are reported favorites to land the Cardinals player in Donovan, the latest reporting details the potential interest the Guardians have in the 28-year-old.

In the latest show of “Foul Territory,” former All-Star Jason Kipnis was speaking to Cleveland beat reporter Paul Hoynes, where they touched on the Guardians' plan for the offseason. Kipnis would speak about the rumors of Cleveland and St. Louis having discussions, with the former player asking if Donovan's name has been mentioned, which Hoynes said it has, though he emphasizes how the Guardians are looking at the market.

“Yeah, that name has come up,” Hoynes said. “But again, you know, when we've talked, when we've asked about that, you know, they say they do not want to bring in, you know, a free agent on a two or three-year deal to block the path of a young, developing player that they've invested in. So, you know, I think eventually they'll make a deal, they'll add a hitter to this lineup at some point. But I don't think it's going to be a high-profile guy, even maybe a mid-level guy. I just get that impression.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Cleveland will be an active team going after Donovan after he hit a .287 batting average to go along with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs. Per reporting from The Athletic, the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants “emerged as front-runners” for Donovan, “with the Cardinals looking to land multiple top prospects.”

St. Louis last season finished with a 78-84 record, fourth in the NL Central.