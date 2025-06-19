The Edmonton Oilers will have some decisions to make as they go into the offseason, and one of the biggest ones will revolve around Connor McDavid's future. McDavid is approaching the final year of his contract, and he's been an important part of the team since 2015.

McDavid recently spoke to the media about what he's thinking as that time comes for him to make a decision on his future.

“If I feel that there's a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem. I'm not in a rush to make any decision so I don't think there needs to be any timeline. I know people are going to look at that July 1 day and be looking to see if anything is done, but for me, I'm not in a rush,” McDavid said.

The Oilers have been in the Stanley Cup Final for the past two seasons, but they've lost both to the Florida Panthers. Despite the losses, they're still one of the best teams in the league, and McDavid thinks that there is unfinished business with their squad, but he still has to look out for his family.

Article Continues Below
More Edmonton Oilers News
The Edmonton Oilers look on from the bench in the final minutes of game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers rumors: Edmonton exploring trade options for 2 forwardsColin Gallant ·
Edmonton Oilers center Trent Frederic (21) warms up before game one against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena.
Oilers rumors: Edmonton will re-sign Trent Frederic to 8-year dealChristopher Hennessy ·
The Edmonton Oilers exploring their trade options as the NHL offseason begins.
Oilers’ most realistic trade acquisition in 2025 NHL offseasonTristin McKinstry ·
Mattias Ekholm and Evander Kane on the outsides. Mystery player in the middle. Oilers logo in the background.
3 players Oilers must trade in 2025 NHL offseasonBryan Logan ·
Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) deflects the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the third period in game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Matthew Tkachuk makes Connor McDavid Stanley Cup guaranteeColin Gallant ·
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck defended by Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) during the first period in game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Connor McDavid’s crushing takeaway from Oilers’ latest Stanley Cup defeatQuinn Allen ·

“This core has been together for a long time, and we’ve been building to this moment all along,” McDavid said. “The work that’s gone on behind the scenes, the conversations. The endless disappointments and you know, some good times along the way obviously as well.

“Yeah, we’re all in this together, trying to get it over that finish line. With that being said, ultimately, still need to do what’s best for me and my family.”

McDavid is a three-time Hart trophy winner, and he's been playing at the top of his game for some time now. If he believes there is another opportunity out there besides the Oilers who can give him the best chance to win, he'll explore those options.

If he still believes the Oilers are able to help him win a championship, then there's a good chance that he'll stay, but it has to be right for him and his family.