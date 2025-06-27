Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is once again experiencing the offseason after a crushing Stanley Cup Final defeat to the Florida Panthers. In an awful case of deja vu, the former Conn Smythe Trophy winner was unable to make much of an impact in the latter stage of the series, scoring just two points in the last four matchups. Unlike in 2024, however, he is also dealing with some questions regarding his long-term future with the franchise.

Despite all that is going on in the 28-year-old's life right now, he does not appear stressed in the least. Actually, McDavid is feeling particularly grateful on June 26. He sent a nice message to his wife Lauren.

“Happy Birthday Laur!” the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy recipient posted on Instagram. “You too Lenny {their dog}, love you both so much.”

McDavid is keeping his priorities in order as he progresses deeper into what could be an eventful summer for him and the Oilers. He is due to become a free agent after next season, unless both parties can agree to a contract extension at some time in the near future. The belief is that a new deal is attainable, but it is presently expected to be a shorter-term one.

An all-time great can surely command eye-popping figures on the open market, but the Oilers desperately want to reinforce their relationship with No. 97. They have won the Western Conference the last two years, in large part due to the sublime skating and exquisite playmaking that Connor McDavid regularly provides. With fellow franchise pillar Leon Draisaitl now locked up through the 2032-33 campaign, the organization wants to keep its title window wide open by extending the best player in the world today.

That may happen soon, but McDavid is not going to agonize over the potential move. He is enjoying this time with his family, which is surely the best cure for his latest bout of championship heartbreak.