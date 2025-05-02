The Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Los Angeles Kings from the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. After dropping the first two games of the series, Edmonton ripped off four straight wins to end it. Connor McDavid was sensational, with two goals and nine assists in the six games. He spoke about beating the Kings and what he liked about the series.

“We just willed it out. Two of the gutsier wins that I’ve been a part of here in Edmonton, Games 3 and 4. Just not being denied,” McDavid said, per ESPN. “It’s a credit to everybody in this room — we dug ourselves out of tough, tough spots against a stingy, stingy team.”

The Oilers lost the first two games and were down 4-3 late in the third period in Game 3. Evander Kane scored to tie the game, and Kings coach Jim Hiller challenged for goalie interference. The ill-advised challenge led to an Oilers power play, where they also scored. The series flipped there, and McDavid says they took that through the finish line.

“We should be proud of this one,” he said. “It’s not easy to beat a team four years straight. It was a fun series to be a part of, fun to come out on the good side.”

The Oilers are rolling in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Despite a shaky start to the postseason, the Oilers are on to the second round. They have a tough series coming up against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

This is only the second time these two teams have met in the playoffs with Vegas winning the 2023 matchup in six games. Edmonton has figured out its playoff game under Kris Knoblauch and will not be an easy opponent for the Knights.

After beating the Kings last year, the Oilers faced the Vancouver Canucks in the second round. It took them seven games to get past their Canadian rivals, but it set them up to win the Western Conference. While Vegas and Edmonton wait, the Avalanche and Stars are preparing for a Game 7. And the Jets and Blues could be headed to one as well.

McDavid picked up right where he left off for the Oilers in the playoffs. Last year, he set the all-time playoff assist record with 34 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP despite losing the Cup Final. He has nine assists already and has his sights set on the Cup with Vegas in the way.