Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals did not disappoint, with the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers needing two overtime periods to decide the winner. Brad Marchand ultimately played hero with a shorthanded goal, OT almost didn't even happen if it wasn't for Corey Perry.

The 40-year-old pounced on a loose puck in front of the net with only 17.8 seconds left in regulation, beating Sergei Bobrovsky blocker side to tie the game at four late in the third period. In fact, it was the latest game-tying goal in Cup Finals history, surpassing a record that stood for 74 years:

Corey Perry scored the latest tying goal in the #StanleyCup Final history. The previous record was by Tod Sloan in Game 5 of the 1951 Final (19:28 of P3).#NHLStats: https://t.co/WuxeAQ5pwO — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Epic stuff from Perry. Here's a look at the goal, which sent Rogers Place into a frenzy:

OH MY GOD! COREY PERRY SENDS IT TO OT! 🤯 (🎥: @NHL) pic.twitter.com/3GFGJ3aLl6 — theScore (@theScore) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Perry has been a clutch player throughout his career, and he's given the Oilers production and experience since signing with them in January of 2024. Perry now has eight goals and four assists in the playoffs and also finished with a helper in the Game 1 win over Florida.

While Game 2 was a gut-wrenching loss for Edmonton, Perry explained why there's zero panic in the locker room:

“We lost with 0.4 seconds left a couple series ago. Those are tough. You know, you go home. Yeah, you can think about it. But tomorrow you get some rest and get on the plane and be ready for Game 3. (The Panthers) are a good team. I keep saying they are a good team. They're going to push us to the max, and we're going to push them to the max. It's frustrating right now, but we're in the Final for a reason,” the Oilers forward said, via Sportsnet.

Edmonton now gets a couple of days off before Game 3. Perry will continue to be a key piece for this squad in their pursuit of a Stanley Cup, and he's clearly not afraid of the big moments.