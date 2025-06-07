Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers experienced heartbreak in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers won Game 1 in overtime thanks to Leon Draisaitl's overtime winner. In Game 2, the Panthers had to scratch and claw their way to victory. It even took overtime to seal the deal, but they were able to get the job done.

Florida had the lead late in the third period thanks to a goal from Marchand in the second. The Panthers held this lead until late in the period. Oilers veteran Corey Perry scored with less than 20 seconds left to force overtime. However, Marchand came up big again in the extra frame to give Florida the win and even the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at 1-1 as the series shifts to Sunrise, Florida.

This is a developing story. More to come.