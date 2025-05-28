The Edmonton Oilers are battling hard with a very desperate Dallas Stars team in the Western Conference Finals, but the Oilers have been able to keep the upper hand for a majority of the series. In Game 4, the Oilers capitalized on a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series with a 4-1 victory at home.

Edmonton got the scoring started with a Leon Draisaitl goal in the first period on the power play to take a 1-0 lead. However, Dallas answered quickly, ensuring that the game wasn't going to get away from it like it did in Games 2 and 3. Jason Robertson found the back of the net to tie the game at one during the second frame.

Then, it was veteran Corey Perry who broke the tie for the Oilers. Perry tapped in a beautiful feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to beat Jake Oettinger and give the Oilers a 2-1 lead.

Perry set a new NHL record with the goal, according to the league in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Corey Perry's sixth goal of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs tied the most by a player, age 39 or older, in a single postseason (age at start of playoffs), ” the NHL wrote.

The Oilers couldn't quite break free for much of the third period, but they eventually sealed the victory with a pair of empty-net goals by Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique in the final few minutes.

Perry's big goal was especially huge considering the Oilers were playing without Zach Hyman, who left the game in the first period after taking a hit from Mason Marchment. Without Hyman around the net to finish plays, Perry becomes that much more important as someone who can score goals that are created by the potent Edmonton offense.

Perry and the Oilers now have that 3-1 lead in the series and are on a collision course with the Florida Panthers in what would be a rematch of their epic Stanley Cup Final series in 2024. The Oilers still have not captured that elusive Cup with McDavid and Draisaitl leading the way, and now they are just five wins from doing so.