The Edmonton Oilers have made another move in preparation for next summer. While Oilers' fans were hoping the move was the extension for Connor McDavid, they did lock up another key piece of the team. The team announced they have agreed to a three-year deal worth an AAV of $2.95 million with Vasily Podkolzin.

Podkolzin was the 10th overall selection of the 2019 NHL by the Vancouver Canucks. After finishing the 2020-21 season with SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL, he moved to the NHL in 2021-22. The forward spent 79 games on the NHL roster that year, scoring 14 times and adding 12 assists. After two seasons spending time between the AHL roster and the NHL one, Podkolzin was traded in the summer of 2024 to the Edmonton Oilers.

In his first full season with the Oilers, he played in 82 games, finishing the back of the net eight times while adding 16 helpers. He also appeared in 22 playoff games for the team, scoring three times while adding seven assists.

The impact of extending Vasily Podkolzin

The financial impact of the extension is not massive. Podkolzin was scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the year, with a projected salary near $2.5 million for two years. The team got another year on the deal and did not spend much more for it. Meanwhile, the team is still projected to have $42 million in cap space next summer. They have multiple free agents, including both goaltenders, four defensemen, and five forwards. One of those is McDavid, but this contract does not hinder those negotiations.

On the ice is a much bigger impact. He spent much of the year on the third line for the team, but also got time on the second line, including in the playoffs. His time with Leon Draisaitl saw his individual point percentage and high danger scoring chances created both skyrocket. At just 24 years old, the forward will continue to improve, and with the expectation of playing beside Draisaitl this year, he will have a more productive season.