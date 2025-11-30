The Cleveland Browns suffered a brutal injury when defensive tackle Maliek Collins had to be carted off the field against the San Francisco 49ers. Jauan Jennings took that opportunity to send some choice words the Browns' way.

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris didn't take too kindly to that. He called Jennings out postgame, using some colorful language of his own, via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland.

“He's a h**, I want that known,” Harris said. “I see why he got punched in the nuts. He says some things that you should not say to another man. I don't respect it because you say it and then run behind your o-line. That's some real soft s**t. I'm surprised nobody has punched him in the jaw yet.”

When Maliek Collins went down with injury, there were words exchanged between 49ers WR Jauan Jennings and some guys on the #Browns defense. Apparently Jennings took things to personal level. The Browns didn't appreciate it by any means as Shelby Harris made clear after the game. pic.twitter.com/NWL27XUypU — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 30, 2025

Browns superstar Myles Garrett backed Harris in their reaction to Jennings. Whatever the 49ers wide receiver said, Garrett said it doesn't belong in the game, via Spencer German of 92.3 The Fan.

“I can't speak to how he was raised,” Garrett said. “If you have nothing good to say, don't say something to somebody. He had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging toward some of our players. Some guys roll like that, I don't feel that belongs in the game.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett elaborated on what happened with Jauan Jennings after Maliek Collins went down with an injury. "He had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging toward some of our players … some guys roll like that, I don't feel like that belongs in the game." pic.twitter.com/kbvPzq8ivX — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) November 30, 2025

Jennings and the 49ers ultimately ended up with the win 26-8. But at 3-9, the Browns are far more concerned with Collins' status. He is in the midst of a breakout year for Cleveland, already racking up a career-high 6.5 sacks. His 75 grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 13/128 defensive tackles while his 88.8 pass rushing grade ranks second.

The Browns will continue to monitor with hopes they'll see him on the field again this season. Harris and Garrett are also trying to ensure they don't see Jennings anytime soon.