The Edmonton Oilers are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. After last year's crushing defeat in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, they are looking for revenge. This is the fourth straight year they will play the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, but they will be shorthanded this year. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch announced Monday that defenseman Mattias Ekholm will miss the first round of the playoffs.

TSN's Oilers reporter Ryan Rishaug originally broke the injury news on Saturday. “Tough news for Oilers and Ekholm. Hearing there are further tests to be done, but it’s believed to be a serious injury that worst case scenario, may end his season, best case scenario, will keep him sidelined for quite some time.”

The Oilers traded for Ekholm during the 2022-23 season to steady their defense. He has been excellent throughout that stretch, playing in 90 games between the regular season and playoffs last year. Playing the Kings without their shutdown defender will be tough, especially considering their goaltending this year.

Stuart Skinner has had a rough year in his third season as the Oilers' full-time starter. His .894 save percentage is 11 points lower than last year's regular-season number and seven points below his playoff mark. A shaky goalie without their top defenseman is a brutal combination heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers have been dealing with two significant injuries throughout the stretch run. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have both missed time over the past month. They are back on the ice, but if they are even a step slower than usual, it may be too much for Edmonton to overcome.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Sunday, April 19. The Oilers are looking for another Western Conference title, but they'll have to start without Mattias Ekholm.