While many expected freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood to inject life into the Michigan football program, a 9-3 2025 campaign was certainly a welcome surprise. However, despite the improved 2025 campaign, this past Saturday's 27-9 loss to hated rival Ohio State at home was a significant blow for head coach Sherrone Moore's program. After the defeat, Moore decided to let special teams coach JB Brown go, according to college football insider Pete Thamel via X, formerly Twitter.

“Source: Michigan has dismissed special teams coach JB Brown,” posted Thamel. “He'd been Michigan's special teams coach the past two seasons and has been at the school for five total years in various roles.”

The Michigan football program's form has improved as the season progressed. However, there was work to do on special teams. While many focus on the impact that offense and defense have on a game, special teams have provided so many game-altering plays throughout football history. Now, Moore will look to replace Brown with another coordinator who can spark the unit. Will this coaching change help the Wolverines as bowl season approaches?

Michigan Football looks to build off a 9-3 2025 season

Before the regular season ending loss to Ohio State, the Michigan football program won five games in a row, taking down fellow Big Ten schools in each of those matchups. Underwood has shown that the future can be very bright for the Wolverines. However, tweaks are needed. Firing Brown is one of those tweaks.

Now, the focus on the upcoming bowl season is apparent. The Michigan football team will look to cap off the 2025 season with a tenth win, and perhaps more. Currently ranked 19th in the College Football Playoff rankings, there's still a slim chance that Moore and his team could make another appearance in the tournament. With Brown moving on, how soon will a new special teams coach be in place? For Moore and his staff, the sooner a replacement is brought on board, the better.