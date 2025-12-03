Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown may miss his first game of the 2025 season, as the team listed him as doubtful for Thursday’s road game against the Washington Wizards due to a non-COVID illness, the organization announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old is averaging 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 21 games, all of which he has played despite several physical setbacks, including a preseason hamstring strain and recent lower-back spasms.

Brown's potential absence comes immediately after his best performance of the season in Tuesday’s win over the New York Knicks, where he scored 42 points, including 33 in the second and third quarters alone. Over his last five outings, he has averaged 34 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7 assists, helping Boston achieve seven victories in nine games and a 12–9 record.

The Celtics continue to operate without Jayson Tatum, who remains out while rehabbing a ruptured Achilles. Brown has assumed the lead-creator role in Tatum’s absence, leading the offense with increased on-ball responsibility and efficiency, shooting 49.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep in 33.4 minutes per game.

If Brown is unable to play on Thursday, the Celtics will rely on depth wings to absorb his workload. Options include Jordan Walsh, Josh Minott, Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez, and Baylor Scheierman, all of whom have contributed when called upon. Boston will at least enter the game healthier elsewhere. Derrick White (calf) and Neemias Queta (ankle) are no longer on the injury report after missing Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The matchup itself pits the Celtics against the team with the Eastern Conference’s worst record. Washington enters at 3–17, led statistically by Alex Sarr (19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds), CJ McCollum (18 points), and Kyshawn George (15.2 points).

Thursday begins a back-to-back for Boston, followed by a home showdown with the 15–5 Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The team will continue to evaluate Brown’s health to decide if he can play in that high-profile matchup.