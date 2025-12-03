On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived cornerback Darius Slay after an unsuccessful stint with the 6-6 team. Slay is a veteran corner who has had a ton of successful seasons with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. He won his first Super Bowl last season with the Eagles.

One day after being waived by the Steelers, the longtime cornerback has found a new home. The Buffalo Bills have claimed Slay off waivers and intend to add him to a banged-up secondary. Slay will now join a team he just played last Sunday. He will likely back up longtime Bill Tre'Davious White and opposite corner Taron Johnson.

On the season, Darius Slay has 36 tackles (28 solo) and three pass deflections. If he finds a huge role with the Bills, then he could finish the season with more tackles than he has in some seasons of his career. He's played in 10 games this season instead of the total of 12. With 36 total tackles already, he is on pace to finish with over 50 total. The Bills have five games remaining, and Slay has a chance to be a big help to the secondary.

The Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals for a big AFC game this Sunday. With Joe Burrow back for the Bengals, anything is possible for that outcome. Then, the Bills have the biggest game remaining on the schedule against the New England Patriots on the road. The Pats will win the AFC East; however, the Bills have a good shot to gain some momentum before the playoffs begin.