The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars. This is the second West Final in a row to feature these two teams. However, this year's matchup has a few underlying narratives to discuss. One of these narratives revolves around veteran defenseman John Klingberg.

Klingberg spent most of his career with the Stars. He became one of the NHL's best offensive defensemen in Dallas before leaving in free agency during the 2022 offseason. Three teams later, he suits up for the Oilers against the Stars once Game 1 begins on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“I’m super excited, they’re a really good team,” Klingberg said about his former team, via NHL.com's Derek Van Diest and Tracey Myers. “They been a good team for many years and under [coach Pete DeBoer] I think they took it to another level. They’re in the conference final for the third year in a row and that speaks for itself. They’re right there, we’re right there, it’s going to be a challenge, it’s going to be a test. It’s really exciting for sure, it’s going to be fun.

The Stars are certainly looking forward to battling the Oilers. Before hitting the ice, though, they made their respect for Klingberg evident. The Oilers defenseman has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons. Dallas is happy to see him back on the ice and contributing.

“I’m so happy for John,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said, via Van Diest and Myers. “John and I have a great relationship. He was a big part of our team for many years here; I saw him develop as a young player. I respect him so much and to see what he’s gone through — not an easy surgery that he went through — and to be able to come back and now he’s making an impact for them. I’m excited for him. He’s a great player and a player we’re going to have to watch closely.”

Any pleasantries between the Stars and Klingberg will be put on hold for the next few weeks. Dallas and Edmonton both want to make the Stanley Cup Final in 2025. And Klingberg certainly wants to win the Stanley Cup before his career ends. As mentioned, the Stars host Game 1 of the West Final on Wednesday night.