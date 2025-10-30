The Edmonton Oilers have had to begin the 2025-26 NHL season without Zach Hyman, who suffered a dislocated right wrist during Edmonton's Western Conference Final matchup this spring against the Dallas Stars on May 27.

Not only was he unavailable for their second consecutive loss in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers, but now his return to the lineup has been delayed.

According to the latest update from head coach Kris Knoblauch, Hyman will be absent for at least an additional week beyond what they initially expected as a return date of Nov. 1.

“We said it was bare minimum on Nov. 1, but it won't be Nov. 1, it'll be at least a week after that,” Knoblauch said via NHL.com. “We want him back and he looks ready, but obviously we're looking at long picture and making sure we don't have any setbacks.”

So far this season, the Oilers have once again gotten off to an inconsistent start with a record of 5-4-2, good for fourth overall in the Pacific Division. However, only two points separate them from sixth place.

Zach Hyman wants to come back only when he's able to

Article Continues Below

Hyman himself isn't happy about having to watch the rest of his teammates play while he's on the shelf with an injury, but he wants to be at a hundred percent by the time he's ready to come back.

“I feel good, I'm skating, it's nice to join the group,” Hyman said Wednesday. “… When you get injured like this, I'm always going to tell you that I'm ready to go, because that's how I feel, but at the end of the day, the doctors are there to protect you from yourself at times and make sure that when you do return that you're able and ready and that's how I feel.”

Not only would it be an incredible disservice to the Oilers for Hyman to risk further injury and be out of the lineup even longer than what was originally anticipated, but it would also have long-lasting effects on his own health and durability as one of Edmonton's top players.