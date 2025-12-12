The Atlanta Falcons lost starting cornerback Mike Hughes to an ankle injury Thursday night during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, forcing him to the locker room and leaving him questionable to return, reports said.

Hughes limped off after a tackle late in the first half and did not immediately rejoin the sideline, a gut-punch to a secondary that has leaned on him for stability this season. The loss tightened an already-thin defensive-back rotation and handed more snaps to younger options behind A.J. Terrell.

The Buccaneers carried a 7-0 lead when the injury occurred, and Atlanta’s defensive plan suffered an obvious blow; the Falcons had prepared for a matchup that required press coverage and contested throws downfield. Coach Raheem Morris said the team would evaluate Hughes in the medical tent before offering a full update.

The Falcons already have struggled to find consistent answers at corner outside A.J. Terrell, and losing Hughes could push Clark Phillips III or a slot defender into a larger role, depending on the scheme. Opponents will test whoever fills in, which could force Atlanta into more single-high safety looks or extra help over the top.

Through the 2025 season, Hughes has logged 22 solo tackles and five passes defensed, numbers that underline his value to Atlanta’s defense. With the playoffs out of reach, the Falcons will treat the rest of the season as a development window, and losing Hughes would accelerate younger players’ development.

The Falcons’ medical staff will provide more details after the game; for now, the team lists Hughes as questionable to return.