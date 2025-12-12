While Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase prepares for the Ravens’ game plan against him, he’s also taking in the comments from teammate Joe Burrow. However, Chase said he thinks Burrow still loves football despite the quarterback’s cryptic comments.

Chase said he doesn’t see a change, according to a post on X by James Rapien.

“I see him the same every day,” Chase said. “To me, he loves football. But that’s a him question. I can’t answer that for him. I see the same person every day. He comes to work. He loves work. He don’t look like he’s bummed to be here, you know.

“The man loves the game. I think he loves the game. From what I’ve learned from him, also. He helps me every day. There’s no negativity in the building from him.”

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase staying positive

It hasn’t been an easy season for Chase. But he has maintained a steady season despite the absence of Burrow for many games. Chase has racked up a 1,000-yard season, his fifth straight to start his career, with five touchdowns.

And Chase seems focused on the task at hand, which is the Ravens in an AFC North contest. Chase caught seven passes for 110 yards in the first meeting and said the Ravens might play him differently this time, according to bengals.com.

“I’m sure they might do similar things,” Chase said. “They might do the same things, but make it look different.”

Chase said the Bengals simply need to put wins together down the stretch, according to wlwt.com.

“Finish strong,” Chase said. “Of course, we got to win out, but we just got to finish strong. That’s the biggest thing. One game at a time.”

A strong finish might or might not save head coach Zac Taylor, according to ESPN.

“The Bengals are unpredictable, and Zac Taylor has only one year left on his deal,” Dan Graziano wrote. “Then again, he's either the most or second-most successful coach in franchise history, has established a contending culture, and is well-liked by the star quarterback. So my guess is he returns. But again, more was expected this season in Cincinnati, so at the very least we have our antennae up.”