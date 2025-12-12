The Dallas Cowboys are hoping they can rally in the final four weeks of the season and find a way to earn a playoff spot. It is a longshot possibility, but victories over the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles last month have given head coach Brian Schottenheimer's team a dose of confidence that was missing earlier in the season.

The Cowboys take a 6-6-1 record into their Week 15 home game against the Minnesota Vikings, and the key to their success in recent weeks has been the consistency of QB Dak Prescott. He has completed 334 of 484 passes for 3,637 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Prescott has shown the ability to wait until the last split second before he gets rid of the football and finds wideouts George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb along with tight end Jake Ferguson.

Pickens has become the Cowboys' leading receiver this season. Prescott has targeted him 114 times and the receiver has caught 78 passes for 1,179 yards with 8 touchdowns. He did not have his best game in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions when he was held to 37 receiving yards on 5 catches.

Lamb says critics have unfairly been looking for fault in Pickens' game

Pickens heard plenty of criticism because he struggled in that game, but Lamb defended his receiving partner. Lamb has had multiple drops this season, but he was not going to let fans or media criticize Pickens.

“I just feel like they were waiting on him to have a bad game,” Lamb said. “It was quiet all season and he was averaging 100, 110, doing crazy things, but the one opportunity (below average game against the Lions), he didn’t step up to their appreciation and I feel like for us to come out victorious it wasn’t just all on him.”

Lamb has been the Cowboys' most dangerous receiver prior to this season. He has caught 57-865-3.