The Edmonton Oilers have shown admirable determination during these last two seasons, erasing deficits and winning the Western Conference in back-to-back years, but this run is ultimately defined by agonizing outcomes in the Stanley Cup Final. Fair or not, this franchise's inability to defeat the Florida Panthers will overshadow the other accomplishments.

For the second straight year, Edmonton watched the Cats reach the top of the hockey world in Amerant Bank Arena. Following Tuesday's 5-1 Game 6 loss, another grueling reflection period awaits. The organization will have to figure out what it can do to possibly vanquish this powerhouse. Of course, returning to this stage is no guarantee given the parity that exists throughout the West. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch does not care to look ahead.

The heartache is strong. “There's no silver lining to this, it's very difficult to handle right now,” he told the media at the postgame press conference. “It hurts right now and I don't think it's gonna let up for a while.”

The Oilers enjoy one heck of a year, but the season ends in the same dissatisfying way

Edmonton worked hard to get to this point. Connor McDavid suffered a lower-body injury early in the regular season and still finished sixth in points. Leon Draisaitl seized the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and came in second in the Hart Memorial Trophy voting. Goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard each enjoyed huge triumphs along the way.

Article Continues Below
More Edmonton Oilers News
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) passes the puck away from Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena
Connor McDavid’s pregame confidence aged like milkMichael Whitaker ·
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck defended by Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) during the first period in game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Fans dunk on Oilers’ Connor McDavid after Game 6 no-show vs. PanthersTroy Finnegan ·
Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) controls the puck defended by Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) during the second period in game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers winger Corey Perry’s Stanley Cup Final misery continues with loss to PanthersAlex House ·
The Edmonton Oilers deserve blame after losing the 2025 Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers.
Edmonton Oilers most to blame for 2nd straight Stanley Cup Final lossTristin McKinstry ·
Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Oilers’ Evander Kane shows Panthers ultimate disrespect after Game 6 ejectionTristin McKinstry ·
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates scoring with defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and center Leon Draisaitl (29) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) during the third period against the Florida Panthers in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl drops 6-word admission ahead of Game 6Benjamin Adducchio ·

The Oilers overcame a 2-0 series deficit versus the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round of the playoffs and pushed their way to a series-tying Game 4 victory against the Panthers. But that undying perseverance was not enough to lead them to the Cup. That is not to discredit what Kris Knoblauch has achieved since taking over as HC during last season. He has boosted this franchise to heights it had not seen in two decades.

Despite the offensive firepower this group possesses, Edmonton was simply outmatched in this Final. Perhaps that would not be the case if injured left winger Zach Hyman was on the ice, but Florida deserves its flowers for outlasting the rest of the league once again.

Knoblauch and the Oilers will think about how they had a golden opportunity to take control of the series with a Game 5 win at home, before eventually getting outscored by seven goals across the last six periods. That is just human nature. However, once the pain subsides, Edmonton must use this disappointment as the last bit of motivation it needs to finally bring Lord Stanley's Cup back to Rogers Place.

Or, will this latest high-stakes shortcoming break this team's renowned fighting spirit? We shall see.