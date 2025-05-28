The Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead. Even though they are one win away from another Stanley Cup Final appearance, there is concern in Edmonton. Oilers forward Zach Hyman left Game 4 with an injury in the first period and did not return. Coach Kris Knoblauch made a brutal announcement on the off-day between Games 4 and 5.

“Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch says Zach Hyman is getting surgery today and is likely out for the season,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday.

Hyman had 11 points in 15 playoff games before the injury, following up a great postseason last year. He led the playoffs with 16 goals after a regular-season career-high of 54 in the regular season. He has been a mainstay on Connor McDavid's line since joining the Oilers and has benefited offensively from it.

Article Continues Below

The Oilers still won down a forward in Game 4, thanks to another two-assist game from Connor McDavid. Despite losing Hyman, they scored two big goals and popped two empty-netters to win the game. The Stars have gone quiet offensively in this series, largely thanks to Stuart Skinner's greatness. All of it is adding up to another conference title for Edmonton. But this could be the opening that Dallas needed.

The Oilers will undoubtedly miss Hyman, but Connor McDavid can play with just about anybody. He assisted on goals to Corey Perry and Adam Henrique in Game 4. Without Hyman, he is likely going to play with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Viktor Arvidsson. Yet, the Stars will take notice every time he hops over the boards.

With this season over for Hyman, the Oilers must focus on getting him ready for the beginning of next season. He is key to their team, and he will look to have another great year next year. For now, the Oilers will try and close out the Stars on Friday.