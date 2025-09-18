The Edmonton Oilers are getting set for the upcoming season, and many are wondering what the future of Connor McDavid will look like for the team. McDavid will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, and unfortunately, there has not been an extension done to make sure he stays with the team long-term.

Leon Draisaitl is one of the players on the team who is hoping that the Oilers and McDavid figure out what they need to do to make sure he stays. On a recent appearance on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Draisaitl was asked about his thoughts on the McDavid contract talks.

“Maybe they’re just not in as much of a rush,” Draisaitl said. “There’s always this thought that Connor doesn’t want to interrupt anything, or he doesn’t wanna drag this into the season, but what’s he interrupting? It’s not interrupting anything; this is two sides negotiating whatever they're negotiating. I am still obviously very confident and hope something is done.”

Draisaitl then mentioned that he and McDavid have conversations every once in a while, but it's not all the time, as he wants to give his teammate space when making a decision.

“I’m not texting him like, ‘Hey, where are you at? What’s going on?” It’s not like that. I give him his space. I give them their time. They’re gonna figure it out, and obviously, I’ll be very, very happy when it does get done.”

As of now, it doesn't look like McDavid and his contract talks will be a distraction for the team as they try to get over the hump after losing in back-to-back Stanley Cup finals. McDavid has been a big reason for the Oilers' success over the past few years, and the hope is that he makes the decision to be with the team beyond this season.