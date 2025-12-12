Sherrone Moore's situation turned the college football world on its head. His being fired as the Michigan Wolverines' head football coach is in the background, as he was arrested for an alleged assault shortly after the program announced its decision. With everything going on, University President Domenico Grasso sent an official statement to the school.

In a letter that was sent to University of Michigan staffers and students via email, Grasso acknowledged the decision to let Moore go for allegedly being involved in an inappropriate relationship with one of his staff members, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Grasso does not mention the situation with the police, and only focuses on the University's policies and decision to fire Moore.

Letter sent from Michigan president to the university tonight. https://t.co/ELwP0hu1mg pic.twitter.com/AHPQ6LYba0 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 11, 2025

Rumors are that Sherrone Moore, who is 39 years old, allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to commit suicide. The former Michigan coach is currently in jail at Washtenaw County Jail and will go before a judge on Friday.

Moore ends his two-year tenure as head coach of the Wolverines with a 16-8 win-loss record. He was also 1-0 in bowl games. He had been working at Michigan since 2018, when the program initially hired him as the tight ends coach.

Michigan named Biff Poggi as interim head coach for the time being. It's not clear who the program plans on hiring as the next head coach. It could take some time, and there is a possibility that Poggi retains the role through the 2026-27 season. Only because many of the available coaches in this year's cycle have either signed contract extensions or been hired elsewhere.