There are stunning statistics that have surfaced following the injury of Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey.

Edey suffered an ankle injury in the Grizzlies' 119-96 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 7. The stress fracture will put him on the sidelines for at least a month, presenting a hole in the frontcourt.

What hurts Memphis is that it will remove the positive performances they have had with Edey on the court, per John Schuhmann. The young center has an on-off point differential of 26.8 points. Memphis outscores teams by 18.3 points with Edey on the court and losing by 8.1 points when he is on the bench. It's the best in the entire league, even above Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Duren and Aaron Gordon among others.

What lies ahead for Grizzlies amid Zach Edey's injury

It's a brutal loss in the frontcourt for the Grizzlies to have with Zach Edey out for the time being. They have enjoyed seeing the progress he made as a sophomore in the league and will hope for a quick recovery and return to the hardwood.

11 games into the 2025-26 season, Edey has been averaging 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.1 assists per game. He is shooting 63.3% from the field, including 20% from beyond the arc, and 78.1% from the free-throw line. It marks a significant improvement from the 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds he produced last season, which earned him All-Rookie honors.

Edey has been a major bright spot for the team, especially with how they were to start the campaign. Injuries have seen key players be in and out of the rotation, and Edey will be the latest to join the injury report once again.

Memphis has an 11-13 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are two games above the Portland Trail Blazers and 2.5 games above the Dallas Mavericks while trailing the Golden State Warriors by 1.5 games and Phoenix Suns by 2.5 games.

The Grizzlies will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Utah Jazz on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.