Coming off two straight losses in the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers hope that 2025-26 will be different. A deep, balanced roster is once again one of the favorites to not only win the Western Conference but to recapture the Cup as well. Two of the NHL's brightest offensive talents, centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, led a dangerous attack. At the moment, McDavid is set to play the final year of an eight-year pact this season before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer. The decorated center discussed his contract options with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Wednesday.

“McDavid, who can be an unrestricted free agent next July 1, reiterated Wednesday that he has “every intention to win in Edmonton,” but added it was not a guarantee he’d sign before the start of the season,” wrote Friedman on Wednesday. “'I’d say all options are on the table. I don’t have a preference either way.'”

McDavid's focus is undoubtedly on bringing Lord Stanley back to Edmonton. Matters like a new contract will work themselves out. Whether it's this week, next week, next month, or next year, it's likely that the veteran sniper will remain with the Oilers. However, Draisaitl's current deal, which makes him $14 million annually, is probably the baseline for McDavid's next deal. Will he find it in Edmonton, or will someone give him the biggest contract in NHL history on the free agent market in 2026?

Can Oilers afford Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl?

Article Continues Below
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) reacts during the second period in game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Luckily for Edmonton, the cap is projected to increase over the next few seasons. In theory, that should make resigning McDavid and keeping the core of this current team, like Draisaitl, together. However, other teams throughout will have money to spend as well. If the Oilers' current franchise center cannot work out a new deal with team brass, then he could be the most sought-after free agent in NHL history.

At the moment, though, it feels as if McDavid and Edmonton are working on something. Whether a new deal is reached before the season starts is anyone's guess. Friedman made it clear that McDavid is too laser-focused on Olympic Gold and the Stanley Cup this year to let anything else deviate him from those goals. If the star center does accomplish both of those feats, will he price himself out of the Oilers' budget in a few months' time?

More Edmonton Oilers News
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final
Oilers’ Connor McDavid gives contract take at Olympic campGuillermo Guajardo ·
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) celebrates scoring during the third period against the Florida Panthers in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Way-too-early Edmonton Oilers trade candidates in 2025-26 seasonTristin McKinstry ·
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Oilers rumors: Connor McDavid contract extension could get done before training campBryan Logan ·
oilers 2025-26 season breakout candidates
Edmonton Oilers top breakout candidates for 2025-26 seasonNate Duffett ·
James Reimer with question marks around him with a hockey rink in background, oilers
Best last-minute James Reimer destinations in 2025 NHL Free AgencyBryan Logan ·
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the first period in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers’ Stuart Skinner drops truth bomb on coping with consecutive Finals lossesRexwell Villas ·