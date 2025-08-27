Coming off two straight losses in the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers hope that 2025-26 will be different. A deep, balanced roster is once again one of the favorites to not only win the Western Conference but to recapture the Cup as well. Two of the NHL's brightest offensive talents, centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, led a dangerous attack. At the moment, McDavid is set to play the final year of an eight-year pact this season before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer. The decorated center discussed his contract options with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Wednesday.

“McDavid, who can be an unrestricted free agent next July 1, reiterated Wednesday that he has “every intention to win in Edmonton,” but added it was not a guarantee he’d sign before the start of the season,” wrote Friedman on Wednesday. “'I’d say all options are on the table. I don’t have a preference either way.'”

McDavid's focus is undoubtedly on bringing Lord Stanley back to Edmonton. Matters like a new contract will work themselves out. Whether it's this week, next week, next month, or next year, it's likely that the veteran sniper will remain with the Oilers. However, Draisaitl's current deal, which makes him $14 million annually, is probably the baseline for McDavid's next deal. Will he find it in Edmonton, or will someone give him the biggest contract in NHL history on the free agent market in 2026?

Can Oilers afford Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl?

Luckily for Edmonton, the cap is projected to increase over the next few seasons. In theory, that should make resigning McDavid and keeping the core of this current team, like Draisaitl, together. However, other teams throughout will have money to spend as well. If the Oilers' current franchise center cannot work out a new deal with team brass, then he could be the most sought-after free agent in NHL history.

At the moment, though, it feels as if McDavid and Edmonton are working on something. Whether a new deal is reached before the season starts is anyone's guess. Friedman made it clear that McDavid is too laser-focused on Olympic Gold and the Stanley Cup this year to let anything else deviate him from those goals. If the star center does accomplish both of those feats, will he price himself out of the Oilers' budget in a few months' time?