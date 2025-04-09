Even though Connor McDavid had a target return date from his injury, along with Leon Draisaitl, head coach Kris Knoblauch provided a crucial update about the two stars.

“All of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Mattias Ekholm are now considered day-to-day and should return to the lineup ahead of the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs, per Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk.

The news is huge, considering the playoffs are right around the corner. Not to mention, the Oilers have Stanley Cup Final expectations after making it last season.

While they came up short, they were nearly historic and completed a near 3-0 comeback. That alone could've motivated Draisaitl and McDavid to take their games to another level.

The Oilers are behind the Los Angeles Kings with the third spot in the Pacific Division. However, a handful of the past 10-15 games have been without either Draisaitl, McDavid, or both players.

Regardless, it hasn't stopped Knoblauch from doing all that he can to make up for it. No matter what, gaining not just one superstar but two is an achievement in and out of itself.

The Oilers could have Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid back in time

Draisaitl is having another fantastic year, per usual. He leads the NHL with 52 goals and 16 power-play goals. Meanwhile, McDavid has 90 points on the season.

While those numbers aren't his usual gouty numbers of over 100+ points, McDavid has missed substantial time. He has played in 63 games this season, the lowest since his rookie season.

Still, both players are elite, and any team would love to have them. Despite the Oilers general manager having concerns about injuries, Draisaitl and McDavid are set to come back in a matter of days.

With a handful of games remaining, this couldn't have come at a better time for Edmonton. They will need all the firepower they can get heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They can head back to the Stanley Cup Final and this time, win the whole thing. Draisaitl and McDavid make the dream become a reality.