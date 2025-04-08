The Edmonton Oilers are Stanley Cup contenders once again. However, their projection in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is quite difficult at this time. The Oilers are struggling with injuries late in the 2024-25 regular season. And it might have an impact on how they perform once the postseason begins.

Forward Leon Draisaitl is out with an injury, though its expected to be a short-term absence. Captain Connor McDavid is also out of the lineup, and he is expected to return before the playoffs. Mattias Ekholm, Trent Frederic, and Stuart Skinner are also on the mend. Of course, Edmonton has been without forward Evander Kane all season, as well.

Having all of these players out at one time is already an issue. However, these final games of the regular season are important for preparing for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In saying this, general manager Stan Bowman is not looking to rush any player back before the playoffs begin.

“I'm not saying (to the medical staff), ‘Look, these guys have got to play at least two or three games, so just work your magic and get them in the lineup.’ That's not how this works,” he said, via Sportsnet's Mark Spector. “When they are medically ready and there's no reason to question that they're good to go, then they'll be in the lineup.

“Yeah, this is not the ideal situation,” Bowman admitted. “We would love to have everybody — our full lineup — the last month. But we have no alternative.”

The Oilers currently own a record of 44-27-5, good for third in the Pacific Division. At this time, it's likely Edmonton will face the Los Angeles Kings in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This would mark the fourth consecutive first-round meeting between these clubs. If the Oilers have any designs of winning that series, they will need to get their players back fully healthy as soon as they can.