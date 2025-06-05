The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers kicked off the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. The Oilers gained an early lead thanks to Leon Draisaitl, but the Panthers soon gained control. They took a 3-1 in the second period and appeared likely to skate away. However, Edmonton brought the game level in the third.

This game headed toward a thrilling conclusion after the tie, and it did not disappoint. The Oilers claimed Game 1 on Wednesday night in overtime. Draisaitl was the hero for his team, scoring his second goal — this one the game-winner — in the extra frame. This goal gave his team an important 1-0 series lead in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, as well.

Edmonton lost the first three games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers last year. However, Draisaitl's goal helps put the Oilers in the driver's seat this time around. Edmonton also bucked a longstanding trend Florida enjoyed in recent postseasons. This is the first time the Panthers have lost a playoff game under Paul Maurice when leading at the end of the first or second period. They were 31-0 before this loss, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Oilers climb out of earlier hole to defeat Panthers

The Oilers did not have the easiest time in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Draisaitl lifted his team early in the game with a goal to make it 1-0. However, Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand made it a 2-1 game for the Panthers in short order.

Edmonton spent much of this game chasing an equalizer. And they did not allow that chase to sink their spirits. Though they were outshot in the second period, they still broke through. Viktor Arvidsson fired home a dropback pass from Vasily Podkolzin to make it a 3-2 game. It was a regrettable goal for Sergei Bobrovsky to allow, but the Panthers still maintained the lead.

This continued through to the third period. However, at the midway mark, the lead was lost. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm scored the tying goal after a beautiful pass from Connor McDavid to bring the score level at 3-3. Draisaitl scored again in overtime to end Game 1.

The Oilers have taken the first step toward the Stanley Cup. In saying this, the series is far from over. The Panthers are going to punch back, and their next chance to do so is in Game 2 on Friday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.