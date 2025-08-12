The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears played to a 24-24 tie in the preseason opener at Soldier Field, showcasing some promising talent for the Dolphins amid roster battles as the 2025 NFL season approaches. While the game ended in a deadlock, several Dolphins players stood out with performances that could enhance their chances of making the final roster. Here are three Dolphins roster hopefuls who notably improved their stock in the tight contest.

Dee Eskridge: Special Teams Weapon and More

Dee Eskridge didn't catch a pass in the game against the Bears, but his contributions in the return game were invaluable. Eskridge delivered a standout performance by returning a punt 57 yards to midfield and following that with a 41-yard kickoff return later in the quarter. These pivotal returns helped set up Miami's scoring opportunities and add much-needed spark on special teams, an area where the Dolphins have struggled in recent years.

Good luck catching D'Wayne Eskridge in the open field 🌬️ The @bluffton_fb grad had two solid returns on special teams in the @MiamiDolphins‘ preseason opener at Chicago! @blufftontigers (📹 Chicago Bears) pic.twitter.com/B1P4g4OES2 — Josh Ayen (@Josh_Ayen) August 10, 2025

Eskridge's ability to create big plays on special teams makes him a highly valuable asset, and his performance on Sunday should solidify his place on the Dolphins’ roster. His explosive returns not only provide field position advantages but also energize the team and fans alike. Given the importance of special teams impact in close roster decisions, Eskridge’s showing was a major plus for his stock.

Tahj Washington: Making the Most of Limited Opportunities

Wide receiver Tahj Washington was very active in Miami's passing offense during the preseason opener, grabbing three receptions for 53 yards on four targets. His most impressive moment came on a critical third-and-10, when he hauled in a 34-yard catch that sustained a drive and ultimately led to a Dolphins score.

Didn’t realize Tahj Washington broke both of these DBs, sheesh pic.twitter.com/JuRadZp28E — Jake (@FinsCentral) August 11, 2025

Washington's ability to create separation and produce significant gains downfield in limited playing time demonstrated his potential value as a depth receiver. With key wideouts like Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill sidelined, Washington seized the chance to prove he can contribute in pivotal moments.

While Malik Washington, another receiver who saw action, helped move chains on the opening drive, Tahj’s overall impact was more pronounced. His dynamic playmaking likely moved him further up the depth chart in the competitive receiver room for Miami, increasing his chances to secure a spot on the final roster.

Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers: Backup Quarterback Competition Heating Up

Though quarterback Tua Tagovailoa only played one drive and was efficient in doing so, much of the offensive production came from backup QBs Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers. Both directed drives that culminated in touchdowns, with Wilson and Ewers combining for three scoring drives.

Despite some criticism of the offense overall in recent years, particularly in terms of quarterback consistency, Wilson and Ewers demonstrated toughness and skill in managing productive possessions. Their ability to lead Miami downfield and put points on the board gives the Dolphins valuable options behind Tagovailoa.

The preseason opener shed light on just how crucial the backup quarterback competition will be for Miami this year. While no clear frontrunner has emerged, Wilson and Ewers each made a strong case to continue vying for the role, elevating their stock within the team.

🚨HOOKEM HYPE TRAIN ADD former TEXAS QB Quinn Ewers has made the Dolphins have to make a decision at QB. Although invested in Zach Wilson Dolphins rookie QB ewers has been lighting it up We arent the 1st to say it but we are on 3rd serving of dishing out a possible late rd steal. pic.twitter.com/N2r8iH2AWY — The Ramble (@TheRambletv) August 4, 2025

The Dolphins’ 24-24 tie against the Bears provided important glimpses into which players are establishing themselves as roster hopefuls. Dee Eskridge’s special teams impact, Tahj Washington’s offensive productivity, and the backup quarterback competition featuring Wilson and Ewers were among the key positives Miami will build on as they finalize their team for 2025. Each player’s performance could prove pivotal in Monday’s roster decisions.

In a league where depth and versatility often determine how far a team can go, the Dolphins may have uncovered valuable assets who can contribute right away. If these players can build on their strong starts, their preseason efforts could translate into key roles when the games begin to count in September.

The Dolphins now turn their focus to upcoming joint practices and their next preseason game, where these players will have further opportunities to impress before the final roster cuts.

This trio’s standout performances elevate their chances and give Dolphins fans reasons to feel optimistic about the depth and emerging talent on their 2025 squad.