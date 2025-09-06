The Edmonton Oilers have a lot of talent they are trying to hold on to in the years ahead, including Connor McDavid. One of their other players who might be staying is defenseman Mattias Ekholm. He is entering the last year of his contract, and made it clear he would love to stay in Alberta.

“Absolutely I want to stay in Edmonton, but I know you have to take care of the big boys first. Once he (McDavid) gets done I’m sure we will talk. I’m getting up there (age) but I know what I bring,” Ekholm said, per Edmonton sports radio host Jason Gregor.

Ekholm is a 35-year-old veteran who still produces despite his age. During the 2024-25 season, the blue liner posted 33 points in 65 games. His point total included 24 assists.

“Obviously, it’s a contract year, but I’m also getting up there where I know what I bring on the ice and it’s not a huge deal (to wait),” Ekholm said, per The Fourth Period. “I also have a family, so I obviously want to make sure we have security of some sort.”

The defenseman has played NHL hockey since the 2011-12 campaign. He spent several years with the Nashville Predators, before coming to Canada to play for the Oilers.

Mattias Ekholm has produced consistently for the Oilers

Article Continues Below

Ekholm averaged more than 22 minutes of ice time this past season. He helped lead the Oilers to their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final, where the club again lost to the Florida Panthers.

The defenseman has put together some of the best years in his career while playing in Canada. In the 2023-24 campaign, Ekholm posted a career-high season with 11 goals for the Oilers.

Ekholm knows that the club is going to have to work out deals with some younger players first. One of those players is superstar Connor McDavid, who is the face of the franchise and the most skilled player in the NHL.

Time will tell if Ekholm is able to play a little longer in Edmonton. It's unclear at the moment when his agent will be speaking with team management, per the Fourth Period.

Ekholm signed his current contract while playing for the Predators, the team that drafted him back in 2009.