The Edmonton Oilers are heading into the playoffs facing a nightmare scenario with injuries mounting at the worst possible time. Key contributors like Mattias Ekholm and Zach Hyman went down in a critical game against the San Jose Sharks, leaving the team’s depth severely tested.

With the regular season nearing its end, what once looked like a promising playoff push is now overshadowed by growing uncertainty and a dangerously depleted roster.

A new devastating update has shaken the Edmonton Oilers' playoff hopes as Ekholm may be out for the rest of the 2024-2025 NHL season due to injury.

Reported by Oilers journalist Ryan Rishaug on Saturday, this setback adds to the growing injury concerns for Edmonton, further stretching the team’s depth as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.

“Tough news for Oilers and Ekholm. Hearing there are further tests to be done, but it’s believed to be a serious injury that worst-case scenario may end his season, best-case scenario will keep him sidelined for quite some time,” said Rishaug in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The veteran defenseman's status is still unconfirmed, with additional tests needed to determine the injury’s severity, as reported by Rishaug. However, it appears to be a serious setback, likely hindering the Oilers' playoff chances, regardless of the test results.

Mattias Ekholm's short return for the Oilers

Ekholm returned to the ice on Friday after being out since March 26, but his time on the ice was brief, lasting only two shifts before the injury forced him to the bench. Now, the devastating news emerges that the top-pairing defenseman could be out for the rest of the season.

Ekholm missed seven straight games before briefly returning on Friday, having played just four of Edmonton’s previous 17 contests. This season, he has tallied nine goals, 24 assists, and 33 points in 64 games with a plus/minus of +11 and an average of more than 22 minutes of ice time per game.

As Edmonton's injury list grows, the Oilers have called up a familiar face. The team announced that they had recalled center Derek Ryan from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis. Additionally, defenseman Cam Dineen, who they recalled on Thursday and sent back to the minors late Friday, is also back with the team.

Dineen wasn’t needed Friday night with Ekholm returning to the lineup, but after Ekholm exited just a few shifts in and with Jake Walman’s status for Sunday still uncertain, Dineen will remain with the Oilers a bit longer.

With the Stanley Cup playoffs on the line, Ekholm’s potential absence leaves the Oilers’ postseason aspirations clouded in uncertainty.