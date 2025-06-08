The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers split the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. Already, it's a much different round than last year's battle, which saw Florida open up a 3-0 series lead. After bouncing back to force a Game 7, Edmonton took the long plane ride down to Sunrise. They lost that game, making Amerant Bank Arena a house of horrors. But Darnell Nurse told Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com that this trip to South Florida is different than the one from last June.

“It’s a different, different feeling,” Nurse said from the visitor's locker room on Sunday. “It was very emotional for us. Obviously, a lot of memories come flying back. You get those whenever you return to a place you’ve played before in the playoffs, but obviously losing a Game 7 here is always going to stick with you.”

“I think we just look at it as another opportunity to win a Stanley Cup and, being back here, using that as motivation,” Nurse said. “Yes, it was one game — one very important game in which we didn’t get it done. But don’t forget (that) we’ve also had games here where we’ve had big moments and extended series.”

The Oilers did win Game 5 in Florida during the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, beating the Panthers 5-3 to avoid elimination for the second time. Many teams won't get a second chance like Edmonton has, and they must take advantage of the next two games in Florida.

Brad Marchand scored in double overtime of Game 2, tying the series in enemy territory. The Oilers had home-ice advantage in this series, something they did not have last year. But now, the Panthers have three home games left and only need three wins. Edmonton has to win a road game to lift Lord Stanley for the first time since 1990.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is on Monday at 8:00 p.m.