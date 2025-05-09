The Edmonton Oilers took on the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night for Game 2 of their second-round series. The Oilers claimed victory in Game 1, which marked their fifth straight come-from-behind victory. They hoped for another victory in this second contest, and they got their desired result.

Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal for his team in overtime. As a result, the Oilers won Game 2 by the score of 5-4. The series now sits at 2-0 in favor of Edmonton as the series shifts to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for the third and fourth games.

MCDAVID TO DRAISAITL IN OT! LEON DRAISAITL WINS GAME TWO FOR EDMONTON IN OVERTIME!#LetsGoOilers | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Xlwg4te3fL — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

These teams went to overtime after the Oilers had a 4-2 lead during regulation. The Golden Knights came back to force overtime, giving them a chance to avoid a 2-0 series deficit. However, they failed to keep Edmonton from scoring once again.

The Oilers have now won six games in a row dating back to round one. Edmonton defeated the Los Angeles Kings in six games after falling down 2-0 in the series. Each of their previous five wins have been come-from-behind efforts. Their five straight comebacks wins are a record in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edmonton raced out to some impressive leads in this game. As mentioned, they had a 4-2 lead during the third period. Before that, they also had a 3-1 lead for much of the second period. Edmonton will certainly want to clean things up before Game 3 takes place.

The Oilers are in a fantastic position to make their second straight Western Conference Finals. Of course, their eyes are on hockey's ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup. They haven't lifted the Cup since 1990, but they take a step closer to that elusive championship with each win in these Stanley Cup Playoffs.