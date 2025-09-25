The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for another run at the Stanley Cup. They've come close in the past few seasons, and want to finally close the gap in 2026. Unfortunately, one of their young contributors is going to be away from the team for a bit. The Oilers have announced that forward Vasily Podkolzin is taking a leave of absence.

“The Edmonton Oilers are saddened to share that Vasily Podkolzin's father Alexander tragically and suddenly passed away last night. (Podkolzin) will be taking a leave of absence to return to Russia and be with his family. The Oilers extend heartfelt condolences to Podkolzin and his family during this difficult time,” the team said in a press release on Wednesday night.

Podkolzin, 24, is about to begin his second season with Edmonton. He began his career as a member of the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver drafted him with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in 2021-22, scoring 14 goals and 26 points as a rookie.

Podkolzin played most of his hockey with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks following his rookie campaign. Across parts of two seasons, he scored 22 goals and 46 points in 72 AHL games. His time with the Vancouver organization came to an end before the 2024-25 campaign.

The Oilers acquired Podkolzin through trade before the season began. He was acquired, in part, to replace former first-round pick Dylan Holloway. Holloway had signed an offer sheet with the St. Louis Blues, which Edmonton elected not to match.

Podkolzin received a full time NHL opportunity, and he took advantage. He scored eight goals and 24 points for Edmonton last season while skating in a full 82 games. In the postseason, he was one of two players to record 100+ hits for the Oilers, joining Zach Hyman. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old signed a three-year contract extension with Edmonton worth nearly $9 million.

ClutchPoints offers its condolences to Vasily and his family in this difficult time.