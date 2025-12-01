Under the Sunday night lights, the Memphis Grizzlies needed someone to seize control, and Zach Edey answered the moment with authority. The Grizzlies handled the Kings 115–107 as the young center delivered a phenomenal performance that placed him beside Shaquille O’Neal in the history books. Edey overpowered the Kings with 32 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks, and scorching-hot 80% shooting. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, he became the youngest player since Shaquille O’Neal to hit that line — a stunning feat for a 23-year-old barely settling into the league.

I don't get a Player of the Week vote … but Zach Edey has had a WEEK. https://t.co/uDbYk9GowS — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

From the opening tip, the game shifted around him. The Kings tried bodies, schemes, and pace, but nothing slowed his touch around the rim or his timing on the defensive end. Every soft hook felt deliberate. Every block felt like a message. The Grizzlies fed him with confidence, and he rewarded them with simplicity and dominance under hostile territory noise.

A Grizzlies Rise That Looks Built to Last

With the Grizzlies now winners of three straight and the Kings sliding to their third consecutive loss, the night belonged to Zach Edey. From there, his presence steadied every possession. Suddenly, the offense flowed cleaner. Meanwhile, the defense tightened. And more importantly, his rebounding sealed moments that usually slip away in close games. Fans could hear the shift every time the ball smacked into his hands.

As for the Shaquille O’Neal comparison, it lands hard because of its roots. On November 20, 1993, a 21-year-old O’Neal posted 24 points, 15 blocks, and 28 rebounds in an Orlando Magic win over then New Jersey Nets. Decades later, that game still lives in NBA folklore. Edey didn’t chase that record, but he reached the same rare territory with his own style and pace.

So now, the Grizzlies fans can’t help but ask: if Zach Edey is already touching this level, what happens when the games and the pressure grow even bigger?