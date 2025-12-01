After paying homage to the Terrifier series at Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley may appear in the fourth movie.

WWE on Netflix posted a picture (via Sportskeedia Wrestling) of Ripley in her Art the Clown-inspired mask at Survivor Series: WarGames, and a fan asked for Ripley to have a “cameo” in Terrifier 4, saying, “Petition for Rhea to have a cameo in Terrifier 4.”

The creator of the Terrifier franchise, Damien Leone, responded to the fan, saying, “Not necessary.” This indicates that discussions have been held or that a deal has been struck.

Is WWE's Rhea Ripley in Terrifier 4?

A fourth Terrifier movie is in the works. The third installment was the most successful of the trilogy, grossing over $90 million worldwide.

It remains to be seen if Ripley has a role in the fourth movie. Ripley is a fan of the series, and it would be fitting if she made an appearance in the next movie.

The Terrifier franchise was created in 2016. It began with the first Terrifier movie, which featured Art the Clown. Art was previously shown in short films that weren't part of the Terrifier series.

Almost six years after the first one premiered, Terrifier 2 was made. A sequel, Terrifier 3, would come in 2024, and a fourth one is in the works. Leone has co-written and directed all of the movies.

Ripley wore the Terrifier mask going into her fifth WarGames match. She has been a fixture in the WarGames matches since her days in NXT.

She had to team up with one of her past rivals, Charlotte Flair, and the likes of AJ Lee, Iyo Sky, and Alexa Bliss. They beat the team of Becky Lynch, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, and the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

Ripley didn't get the pin, but she played a pivotal role in the match. Lee forced Lynch to submit to end the match after just over 40 minutes.

At only 29, Ripley is one of WWE's top stars. She is a two-time Women's World Champion, one-time RAW Women's Champion, and a one-time NXT Women's Champion.