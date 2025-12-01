It was a week of upsets and uber-competitive games, beginning with a really fun slate of Thanksgiving games. A couple of upsets really turned the NFL playoff picture on its head, creating a few changes in ClutchPoints’ Week 14 NFL Power Rankings, including at the top.

1. Chicago Bears (+6)

In a matchup between two NFC divisional leaders, the Chicago Bears came out on top in their Black Friday matchup, going on the road to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-15. With this win, the Bears jumped into the top spot of both the NFC playoff standings and the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings.

It was the game of two running backs, as D’Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai both crossed the 100-yard mark in the win. Both players ran for a touchdown and earned 18-plus carries, lessening the load for Caleb Williams in the impressive win.

2. New England Patriots (Monday Night Football)

The New England Patriots will wrap up the Week 14 NFL slate with a Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants. Looking to extend their winning streak to 10 games, the Patriots are looking to extend their lead atop the AFC East.

3. Seattle Seahawks (+1)

Not much was asked of Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks offense, as their defense pitched a shutout and harassed the Minnesota offense all game. Darnold only threw for 128 scoreless yards in the win, as the only offensive touchdown came via the legs of Zach Charbonnet.

Jason Myers knocked through four field goals in the win, including two for 50-plus yards, and Ernest Jones IV picked off Max Brosmer and took it back 84 yards for a score.

4. Los Angeles Rams (-3)

Things were just never right for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, as their road loss to the Carolina Panthers drops them out of the top spot in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. Matthew Stafford was harassed into three turnovers and two sacks, as the Rams are no longer the best team in the NFC.

5. Denver Broncos (no change)

A high-scoring overtime game went Denver’s way in Week 14, as they closed out the Sunday slate with a 27-26 win over the Washington Commanders. It was a healthy showing by the passing attack that earned them their 10th win of the year, as Bo Nix threw for 321 yards on 45 attempts.

Nix threw his lone passing touchdown to Courtland Sutton, Evan Engram reinvigorated his connection with Nix by catching six passes for 79 yards, and RJ Harvey ran for two touchdowns and racked up 62 all-purpose yards in the win.

6. Indianapolis Colts (-3)

The Indianapolis Colts are now on a two-game losing streak, as they dropped their Week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans, 20-16. This loss dropped the Colts out of their divisional lead, as they now sit in the Wild Card group of playoff teams.

Jonathan Taylor struggled against the strong Houston front, averaging just over four yards per carry but failing to find the end zone. Daniel Jones (201 yards) wasn’t his usual efficient self as he manages his fibula injury, as the Indy offense needs to figure things out if they don’t want to let their strong start to the season to go waste.

The Green Bay Packers continue to enjoy Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day, as they won another holiday matchup against the Detroit Lions. Their 31-24 win was because of Jordan Love’s right arm, as he threw touchdowns to Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks (x2) to help pace the offense.

The defense sacked Jared Goff three times and kept him uneasy in the pocket all game, as the Packers now sit at 8-3-1 and firmly in the NFC playoff conversation.

8. San Francisco 49ers (+1)

It wasn’t an inspiring showing in Week 14, but the San Francisco 49ers did enough to win their ninth game of the season, a 26-8 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Brock Purdy threw a touchdown to Jauan Jennings and ran for another, Christian McCaffrey scored on the ground and earned 24 touches, and the defense racked up three sacks and two fumble recoveries in the win.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (-3)

Saquon Barkley has not found the end zone since Week 8, and that hole in the Eagles' offense played a big part in their Week 14 loss to the Bears on Black Friday. Barkley’s 13 touches mark the second week in a row he touched the ball fewer than 20 times, which is a concerning trend for the Philly offense.

Falling out of the top spot in the NFC, the Eagles hold a two-win lead in the NFC East, as they still have two divisional matchups left this season.

It was a day of records for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and the Bills' rushing game dominated in their Week 14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. While it was a slow start for the Buffalo offense, their defense (fumble return for a TD) helped turn the tide back in their favor.

Allen scored the 76th rushing touchdown of his storied career, setting a new NFL record for QB rushing TDs, previously held by Cam Newton. As a team, the Bills set the new rushing yards record for an opposing team in Acrisure Stadium, rushing for over 230 yards.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (no change)

A three-point home win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Arizona Cardinals helped push their record to 7-5, still staying one game up in the loss column atop the NFC South division. Baker Mayfield suited up on Sunday after leaving last week’s game with a shoulder injury, as he threw a touchdown to offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs in the win.

Bucky Irving looked solid in his return, taking over the backfield to the tune of 19 touches (17 carries) for 81 total yards and a rushing score, and the defense forced an interception and a fumble in their seventh win.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars (+5)

An easy, 22-point win for the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Tennessee Titans pushed them into the top spot atop the AFC South division. Trevor Lawrence threw touchdowns to Jakobi Meyers and Brenton Strange, and rookie Bhayshul Tuten found the end zone on one of his eight carries.

13. Houston Texans (+1)

A much-needed divisional win for the Texans helps them keep pace in the race for the AFC South title, as C.J. Stroud did just enough to earn the win. Stroud, not having played since Week 9, threw for 276 yards and restarted his connection with Nico Collins.

Collins caught five passes for 98 yards and found the end zone on the ground, bouncing back from his poor Week 12 showing against Buffalo. Dalton Schultz (seven catches) and Jayden Higgins (five catches) were both heavily targeted in the HOU passing attack, and the defense held serve against the Indy offense to turn them back on their final drive of the game.

14. Detroit Lions (-6)

The injury to Amon-Ra St. Brown derailed the Detroit passing attack early on, as the top target for Goff was ruled out early in Detroit’s Thanksgiving Day loss to Green Bay. While Jameson Williams (7/144/1) stepped up in a big way after St. Brown’s departure, the duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery was held in check for most of the game.

15. Carolina Panthers (+4)

A massive win for the Panthers bumps them up in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings, as they are doing their best to stay in contention in the NFC South race. Bryce Young’s stats don’t jump out, but he threw for three touchdowns and played one of his best games of the season.

Young found Jalen Coker, Chuba Hubbard, and Tetairoa McMillan for touchdowns, and the defense was on point, racking up two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble (and recovery), and a pick-six of Stafford.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (no change)

A broken left hand suffered by Justin Herbert clouds the Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders a bit for the Los Angeles Chargers, although he did finish out the game after missing a few plays. Herbert found Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnson for touchdowns, and Kimani Vidal had an impressive showing, turning 25 carries into 126 yards and a score, in what could be his final start before Omarion Hampton returns.

A strong showing from the Cowboys on Thanksgiving bumps them up a few spots in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings, as their home win over the Chiefs was a result this team had to have. Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb (7/112/1) and Javonte Williams (80 total yards) for touchdowns, while Williams ran for 59 yards on 17 carries in the win.

18. Baltimore Ravens (-3)

Something is wrong with Lamar Jackson, as the Baltimore offense continues to not look like itself these past few weeks. Jackson committed three turnovers, including losing two fumbles, in the Week 14 loss for the Ravens, and he was once again not efficient on the ground, turning only six carries into 27 yards.

Both Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell found pay dirt in the loss, as Henry racked up 104 total yards (60 rushing) and Mitchell took one of his two carries for a score.

It was a heavy dosage of Patrick Mahomes and the passing game in Week 14 for the Kansas City Chiefs, but even a four-touchdown performance from Mahomes wasn’t enough to earn the Thanksgiving afternoon win.

Rashee Rice found the end zone twice, as he caught eight passes for 92 yards on 12 targets, but the Kansas City defense allowed 320 passing yards and 31 points, making things extremely tough for their offense.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (no change)

Already nursing a fractured left hand, Aaron Rodgers got banged up even more in the Week 14 loss for the Steelers, as he was bloodied after taking a sack on the first play of the second half.

The PIT defense stymied the BUF offense to start the game, but quickly became overmatched, as James Cook ran all over their defensive front seven. Jaylen Warren scored the only touchdown of the game for the Steelers, finding the end zone on the ground, as he and Kenneth Gainwell combined for 19 touches and 89 yards in the loss.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (+4)

Welcome back, Joe Burrow! For the first time since Week 2, the Cincinnati Bengals had number nine slinging the pigskin around the yard, and their offense looked so much better because of it.

Burrow threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns, finding Andrei Iosivas and Tanner Hudson for scores. Ja’Marr Chase also made his return after serving a one-game suspension, catching seven passes for 110 yards in the win.

22. Miami Dolphins (no change)

It was a rainy game in Week 14 for the Miami Dolphins, as they turned to De’Von Achane to the tune of 22 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown. For some reason, Achane was not heavily targeted in the passing game, but to be fair, Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t efficiently targeting anyone in the win.

Tagovailoa only completed 12/23 passes for 157 yards and an interception, as the team’s leading receiver was Darren Waller, who only caught two passes for 47 yards in his first game back from missing the past four games with a pec injury.

23. Atlanta Falcons (-2)

The running game was the story of the Week 14 loss for the Atlanta Falcons, as Bijan Robinson racked up 142 yards and a touchdown, and Tyler Allgeier found the end zone as well. But Kirk Cousins and the offense weren’t able to move the ball down the stretch in the fourth quarter, as they dropped their eighth game of the year, losing 27-24.

24. Washington Commanders (-1)

This Washington team showed a ton of energy in their Sunday Night Football loss to Denver in Week 14, as Marcus Mariota looked extremely comfortable leading the offense.

Mariota threw for 294 yards and two scores, also leading the team with 55 yards on the ground, but WAS came up just short after two fourth-quarter field goals from Jake Moody sent the game into overtime. An OT TD pass to Terry McLaurin was followed up by a two-point conversion attempt by Dan Quinn, but an incomplete pass unfortunately ended the upset bid, sending Washington to 3-9 on the year.

25. Minnesota Vikings (-1)

In Brosmer’s first start, the offense for the Minnesota Vikings somehow managed to look even worse than it had last week, which is saying something. Brosmer threw four interceptions, was sacked four times, and was not allowed to feel comfortable even for one snap on Sunday.

It was a really, really bad showing for the Minnesota offense against Seattle, as they continue to limp down the stretch to finish out the year.

26. New York Giants (Monday Night Football)

The Giants will welcome Jaxson Dart back into their lineup, as the rookie quarterback missed the past two games with a concussion. NYG will be facing an uphill battle in their MNF matchup with the Patriots, as they are currently seven-point underdogs, and they are still looking for their first road win of the 2025 NFL season.

27. New York Jets (+4)

The Jets finally earned their third win of the year, as they outlasted the Falcons on a last-second field goal from Nick Folk. Tyrod Taylor accounted for over 200 total yards, including 44 yards and a score on the ground, and Adonai Mitchell crossed the century mark, catching Taylor’s lone passing touchdown.

28. Cleveland Browns (-1)

The Browns rolled Shedeur Sanders out at QB again in Week 14, as they dropped their ninth game of the year, this time to the 49ers. Sanders was efficient but uninspiring in Cleveland’s loss, only throwing for 149 yards and a touchdown to Harold Fannin, while Quinshon Judkins ran for 91 yards on 23 carries in the loss.

29. Arizona Cardinals (-1)

A late comeback effort by the Cardinals came up just short against the Buccaneers, settling for their ninth loss of the season. Jacoby Brissett threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns to Zonovan Knight and Trey McBride, but a plethora of mistakes on offense (Brissett INT, Knight fumble, Chad Ryland missed field goal) didn’t allow for this team to earn an upset win on the road.

30. New Orleans Saints (+1)

It wasn’t a bad game from rookie Tyler Shough, but throwing an interception, losing a fumble, and being sacked four times paved the way for the Saints to fall to 2-10 on the year. Stepping in for the injured Alvin Kamara, rookie Devin Neal handled the RB1 role, taking 17 touches (14 carries) for 69 yards.

Devaugh Vele (8/93) and Chris Olave (4/47) both found the end zone, and the defense racked up four sacks and an interception, but it still wasn’t enough to earn the Week 14 win.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (-1)

Outside of a two-touchdown performance from Brock Bowers, it was a pretty rough showing across the board for the Raiders on offense. Bowers caught two touchdowns from Geno Smith in the red zone, but only having targeted the star tight end four times shows that the new-look offense under new offensive coordinator Greg Olson has some kinks to iron out.

32. Tennessee Titans (no change)

An early field goal is all the Titans were able to muster in their Week 14 loss to the Jaguars, as Cam Ward struggled once again. The rookie threw for 141 yards and lost a fumble, while tight end Chig Okonkwo led all TEN pass catchers with 29 yards on four receptions, as these offensive struggles continue to keep the Titans in the basement of the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings.