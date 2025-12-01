Dec 1, 2025 at 11:09 AM ET

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a tear, and it’s becoming increasingly clear why: Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves aren’t just meshing; they’re dominating the league in a way that feels almost unfair.

After yet another statement win, a 133-121 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Dončić delivered another eye-popping line: 34 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block, marking his sixth straight game with at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists, the longest streak of its kind in franchise history.

Not Magic. Not Kobe. Not LeBron. Luka.

Luka Doncic over his last 6 games for the Lakers ✨ 34 PTS – 12 REBS – 7 ASTS

35 PTS – 5 REBS – 11 ASTS

43 PTS – 9 REBS – 13 ASTS

33 PTS – 11 REBS – 8 ASTS

37 PTS – 5 REBS – 10 ASTS

41 PTS – 9 REBS – 6 ASTS He's the first player in franchise history with 30/5/5 in six straight… pic.twitter.com/srBQkYY9X7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 1, 2025

And while Dončić continues to rewrite the Lakers record book, Austin Reaves has quietly, and sometimes loudly, become the perfect co-star.

Their two-man game is fluid, unpredictable, and flat-out unsolvable for opposing defenses.

Whether it's Dončić drawing doubled pressure and freeing Reaves for a rhythm pull-up, or Reaves initiating the set while Dončić punishes mismatches and late rotations, the Lakers' offense is humming with a confidence it hasn’t seen in years.

Their dominance isn’t new; the duo torched the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month, combining for ridiculous numbers that sparked their current seven-game win streak.

Article Continues Below

But it’s what they’re doing now, game after game, that’s starting to generate a league-wide shift in tone. What originally felt like an experiment has quickly become an identity.

When asked about the run, Dončić didn’t complicate it. “Just keep doing what we're doing.”

Hard to argue with that.

At 15-4, the Lakers sit near the top of the Western Conference, playing with swagger, efficiency, and control. Defenses know what’s coming, and still can’t stop it.

The Luka-Reaves show isn’t a moment. It’s a movement. And right now, it looks unstoppable.

If this continues, the question won’t be whether this pairing works; it’ll be how far it can take the Lakers in June.