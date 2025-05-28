The Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead. Even though they are on the doorstep of their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance, there is some concern. Zach Hyman left Game 4 in the first period with an undisclosed injury, and the Oilers are unsure of his Game 5 status. His teammates spoke with The Athletic's Daniel Nugent-Bowman about the injury and his impact on the team.

“He means everything. He’s a workhorse. He’s a dog on a bone on the puck,” Oilers forward Corey Perry said. “When he’s forechecking and hitting and finishing like he did last game, that’s Zach Hyman.”

Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak agreed with Perry, “He’s a top player for us. Tough to lose anybody, but especially he brings an element to the game and to our team that not too many guys around the league can bring to their team. It was tough to see him leave. Hopefully, he’s all right.”

And long-time Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said Hyman was on their minds in Game 4. “Part of it felt like we were doing it for Zach, to get the job done.”

Hyman left the game in the first period after an awkward collision with Stars forward Mason Marchment. He immediately dropped his stick and favored his right arm. The Oilers did not confirm the location or severity of the injury. They locked it down on defense in the later periods, as they did not want to push the pace without one of their top forwards.

The Oilers are one win away from beating the Dallas Stars and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. Stuart Skinner has been sensational since re-gaining the net, and Edmonton's offense is peaking at the right time.

Game 5 of the Oilers-Stars series is on Friday.