No team may have ever been under as much pressure as the Edmonton Oilers are right now. They have a short amount of time to prove to Connor McDavid that the best choice for his future is with their organization. If they aren't able to do that, then McDavid could be out the door when his contract expires at the end of this season. For the Oilers, the process of proving that to him could begin as soon as 2025-26 training camp, which begins next week.

The Oilers have elite skill that is the envy of the entire league, but they haven't been able to turn it into a championship. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are easily the best one-two punch in the NHL, but the depth behind them has constantly let them down. Regardless of who's coaching, the safety blanket has always been to unite the two players on the top line; however, the rest of the depth suffers when they do.

McDavid will start the year with Zach Hyman on his right wing and Draisaitl in the two-hole behind him. Kris Knoblauch will move Draisaitl up if he has to, but ideally, he'll find someone internally to take on the first-line left wing spot. It sets up one of the most intriguing training camp battles in the league this offseason. If Knoblauch doesn't get it right and McDavid isn't happy with the help around him, it could be a dagger for the organization.

Will Isaac Howard impress the Oilers enough in training camp?

The Oilers' answer to all their problems could come in the form of Isaac Howard. Howard was unhappy with his situation with the Tampa Bay Lightning and opted to stay in college instead of signing with them for the upcoming season. Instead of taking the risk of Howard's rights expiring, the Lightning did the proactive thing of trading him to the Oilers. In turn, he left Michigan State and signed with Edmonton.

It's hard to argue with Howard's decision. Instead of spending another year on campus after already winning the Hobey Baker Award, Howard will potentially get the chance to play on the wing of the best hockey player in the world. He won't automatically fall into the job, but if looking for the best offensive weapon to put alongside McDavid, it's hard to argue that Howard should be one of the favorites.

Howard fitting on McDavid's wing could be a blessing for the Oilers' front office. The captain is searching for reasons to sign long-term in Edmonton, and having a 21-year-old come in to be his consistent linemate for the next seven years should be a massive excuse to stay.

Andrew Mangiapane moves to the other side of the Battle of Alberta

Before Andrew Mangiapane played last season with the Washington Capitals, he spent six seasons with the Calgary Flames. He was one of the central figures in the heated Battles of Alberta that involved some memorable moments. It might be hard for Oilers fans to accept him right away, but it won't take long to bring him into the fold if he starts scoring on McDavid's wing.

The best Mangiapane has ever played is when he was in the Flames' top six with Johnny Gaudreau, Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sean Monahan. He had many great performances with Calgary, including a three-year stretch from 2021 to 2024, during which he barely missed a game and recorded 138 points. If the Oilers get that version of Mangiapane at this year's training camp, he could push Howard down the lineup and steal the most coveted winger role in hockey alongside No. 97.

Oilers opt for the ‘same ol' same ol'

Oilers fans might not want to see Knoblauch opt for the same old tricks, but it's hard to deny that it has brought them some success. Draisaitl or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins being on McDavid's wing might not bring as much depth down the lineup. Still, they have been able to make it to two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals utilizing that strategy. If it weren't for the juggernaut known as the Florida Panthers, the Oilers would likely have back-to-back championships.

Could Knoblauch return to the well and alternate Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins in that spot depending on the game scenario? If that's what gets them back to the Finals again, things could easily go their way this year. As everyone counts out the Oilers and wonders how they can improve, perhaps they will run it back and hope to catch that elusive 16th win. It isn't the worst strategy.