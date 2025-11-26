The fantasy football playoff race and pressure are officially here. Week 13 is one of the last chances for managers to cement seeding or sneak into the postseason before the door slams shut. Running backs remain the backbone of most lineups, of course. With injuries, inconsistent workloads, and unpredictable game scripts, though, even the elite names aren’t always automatic. Whether you're streamlining a contender or salvaging a shaky roster, identifying this week’s best RB starts and sits could be the difference between a playoff berth and heartbreak.

Below are the running backs you should trust in Week 13 and the ones you should avoid as the stakes get higher.

Start ’Em

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. GB)

If Week 12 was a reminder of Gibbs’ nuclear upside, Week 13 could reinforce it. Gibbs erupted for 219 rushing yards, two rushing scores, and another receiving touchdown. He also caught 11 passes in Detroit’s overtime win over the Giants. His 264-total-yard performance was one of the most dominant RB outings of the season. Sure, his production has fluctuated throughout the year. However, Gibbs remains the Lions’ most dangerous weapon by far. Green Bay’s defense has been inconsistent and vulnerable to explosive plays. This is especially true on the perimeter. Even with the Packers presenting a tougher matchup on paper, Gibbs’ touch volume and game-breaking ability keep him locked in as a must-start.

Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. HOU)

Taylor had one of his quieter outings of the season against Kansas City. He rushed for only 58 yards on 16 carries as the Chiefs committed to clogging running lanes and forcing the Colts to throw. It was just the second time all year that Taylor fell below 60 rushing yards. Houston’s defense has been one of the league’s most improved units in 2025. However, they have shown occasional vulnerability to downhill runners when game flow turns physical. Taylor remains the focal point of the Colts’ offense. He should bounce back in Week 13, especially if Indianapolis is able to dictate tempo early.

Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ NYJ)

Robinson posted 107 total yards in Atlanta’s win over the Saints. The fantasy football box score, though, didn’t reflect how well he played. With only two catches and zero touchdowns, it wasn’t the spike week managers craved. Still, it was another reminder that he is the centerpiece of the Falcons’ offense. With Kirk Cousins now under center, Robinson’s path to scoring opportunities likely increases. Yes, the Jets have talent defensively. That said, their offense has struggled to sustain drives, often leading to shorter fields for opponents. As such, Robinson is positioned for a strong Week 13 and remains a fixture in all lineups.

Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ CLE)

McCaffrey remains the most reliable running back in fantasy football. He handled 24 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown while adding seven receptions for 53 yards against the Panthers. His 142 total yards highlighted yet another week of elite usage and efficiency. On the other end, Cleveland’s defense is formidable, particularly up front. However, they’ve had trouble containing elite all-purpose backs when forced into mismatches in space. McCaffrey’s volume makes him matchup-proof.

Other Starts: Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. CIN); James Cook, BUF (@ PIT)

Sit ’Em

D’Andre Swift, CHI (@ PHI)

Swift managed only 29 scrimmage yards in Chicago’s win over Pittsburgh. He got out-touched and out-produced by Kyle Monangai. The Bears have shifted toward a more physical, between-the-tackles approach. With that, Swift’s role has diminished. A tough matchup against Philadelphia is now on deck. Swift is too risky to trust in Week 13 lineups.

David Montgomery, DET (vs. GB)

Montgomery’s fantasy football value has cratered over the past month. He has failed to reach even 40 total yards in three of his last five games. He is essentially ceding the explosive early-down work and most middle-field touches to Jahmyr Gibbs. Yes, Montgomery still has goal-line appeal. That said, the Lions have increasingly leaned on the passing game near the end zone. Against a Packers defense that has improved against power runners, Montgomery is best left on the bench.

Tony Pollard, TEN (vs. JAX)

Pollard struggled again in Week 12. He posted just 20 rushing yards on 11 carries while adding 21 yards as a receiver. Yes, he continues to lead the Titans’ backfield in touches. That said, the efficiency simply hasn’t been there. Tennessee’s inconsistent offense limits scoring opportunities, too. Pollard has become dependent on matchup and game script. Jacksonville presents a stiff challenge on the ground. That makes Pollard a risky play better suited for deep leagues or flex desperation.

Other Sits: Bam Knight, ARI (@ TB); Chris Rodriguez Jr, WAS (vs. DEN)

Final thoughts

Week 13 is where smart, disciplined decision-making separates playoff teams from pretenders. Trust the elite touches like Gibbs, McCaffrey, Robinson, and Taylor. They are locked into roles that withstand matchup concerns. Meanwhile, veterans like Montgomery, Swift, and Pollard face unreliable workloads in a must-win week. Make sure your RB decisions reflect both usage and upside.

Fantasy football championships are often won on the ground. This week, make sure yours isn’t lost there.